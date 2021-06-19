Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $3.30 on Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.30 or 0.00009211 BTC on exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $99.31 million and approximately $359,603.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elitium has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00059867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00025102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.00741695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00043577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00083659 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

