Elrond (EGLD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.77 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $79.56 or 0.00224675 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $23.77 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00037734 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035394 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.91 or 0.04258564 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,917,911 coins and its circulating supply is 17,649,599 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

