Emerald Crypto Hits Market Capitalization of $303,841.41 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $303,841.41 and approximately $5.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000488 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars.

