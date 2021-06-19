Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

