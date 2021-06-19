Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $100,944.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and approximately $100,944.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00056844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00137205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00182044 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,437.88 or 0.99800611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

