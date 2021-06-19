Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,938,679 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 10.60% of Endeavour Silver worth $86,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXK. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 714,282 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,687,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 402,030 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 328,125 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXK opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EXK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

