Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.39. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 686,978 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.20.

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.82.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.40, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,690 shares in the company, valued at C$89,796. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 59,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total value of C$515,236.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at C$560,040. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,800 shares of company stock worth $1,260,887.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

