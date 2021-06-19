Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Capitalization Tops $13.81 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $13.81 million and $150,425.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 49.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00430853 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003727 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016947 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000610 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

