Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.45. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.14, with a volume of 260,516 shares.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$729.99 million and a PE ratio of 13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.09.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.30 million. Research analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

