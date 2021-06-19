Energo (TSL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,143.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 31% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energo has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. Energo has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $1,143.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00720296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00083026 BTC.

About Energo

Energo is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

