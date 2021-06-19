Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Hits $6.88

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.88 or 0.00019328 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $206.70 million and $872,043.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00139824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00183887 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,635.89 or 1.00174215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.48 or 0.00855916 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

