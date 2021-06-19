Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ENGIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

ENGIY opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Engie has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.09.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

