Enigma (ENG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.03 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $1.73 million and $3.03 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00428184 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003756 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017052 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.52 or 0.01047020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

