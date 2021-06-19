Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.19. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 1,059,587 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$352.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

