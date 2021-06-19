Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 2,784 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Service Co. International worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $56.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

