Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 5,262 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $440.21 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.28.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

