Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 51,474 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,474 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.