Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 51,589 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,589 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Bunge worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bunge by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,921 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bunge by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,542,000 after acquiring an additional 186,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.88.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

