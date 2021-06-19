Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Ceridian HCM worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480,856 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after purchasing an additional 471,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $45,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.00 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $111.93.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

