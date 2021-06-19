Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 66,805 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in International Paper by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $59.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

