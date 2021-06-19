Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 260.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,701 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of STERIS worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after buying an additional 142,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

STE stock opened at $199.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.16. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

