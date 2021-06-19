Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 135.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 171,226 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of The Mosaic worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,622 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.75.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

