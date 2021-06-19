Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Universal Display worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $208.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $143.51 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

