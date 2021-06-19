Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $31,280,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $28,534,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $192.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

