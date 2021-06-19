Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after buying an additional 67,095 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 53,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $157.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.