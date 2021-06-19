Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $8.26 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 60.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after acquiring an additional 514,143 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 97,224 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 570,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,447,000 after buying an additional 80,686 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

