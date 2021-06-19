Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of MicroStrategy worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $53,647,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.25.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $646.46 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.55 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

