Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $9.14 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 124.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,274 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of News worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of News in the first quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWSA. UBS Group cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NWSA stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.50. News Co. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -279.19 and a beta of 1.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

