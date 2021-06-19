Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $140.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.90. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.