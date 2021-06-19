Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Masimo worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Masimo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $3,211,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,331,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,789 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $240.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.