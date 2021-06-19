Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 1,302.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in HubSpot by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in HubSpot by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,040,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Argus raised their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

HubSpot stock opened at $593.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.07 and a 1-year high of $596.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.18.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

