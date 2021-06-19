Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.79. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

