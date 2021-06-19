Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,884 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after buying an additional 300,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

MKSI opened at $168.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.59. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

