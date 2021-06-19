Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,576 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of WEX worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 33.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WEX by 55.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,202.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WEX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

WEX stock opened at $195.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.79.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

