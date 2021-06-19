Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,902 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $225.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.14. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

