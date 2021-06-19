Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 16,345 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,345 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,424,217.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,235 shares of company stock valued at $43,001,186. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Shares of TXG opened at $194.43 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.37 and a 1 year high of $203.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

