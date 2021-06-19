Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 169,315 Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,315 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 2.95% of Codiak BioSciences worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

CDAK stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.