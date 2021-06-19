Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 172 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Cable One worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cable One by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One stock opened at $1,889.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,784.93.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.