Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 17,277 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,277 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after buying an additional 208,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,950,000 after purchasing an additional 111,965 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,313,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $198.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $212.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

