Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 65,102 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,102 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after acquiring an additional 848,531 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wayfair by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,169,000 after buying an additional 510,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after buying an additional 390,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.52.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $303.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.02. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $193.69 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

