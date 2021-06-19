Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.47. Entergy has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.