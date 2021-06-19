eosDAC Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. eosDAC has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000059 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

