EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Hits $1.01

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $37,465.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00057084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00137544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00180837 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,882.29 or 1.00248248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002882 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

