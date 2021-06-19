Equalizer Reaches Market Cap of $4.99 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001415 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Equalizer has a market cap of $4.99 million and $185,036.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00057856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00139263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00184124 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,839.21 or 1.00070357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.45 or 0.00852868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,850,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

