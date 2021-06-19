Ergoteles LLC Acquires 12,793 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 187.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

Shares of SAGE opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

