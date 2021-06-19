Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Shares in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.06% of Lakeland Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $60.01 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.78.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

