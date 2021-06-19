Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 17,000 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in LivaNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,192,000 after acquiring an additional 186,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 61,835 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.47. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

