Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 17,645 Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.10% of Monarch Casino & Resort as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $65.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Truist lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.