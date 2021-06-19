Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 56,505 Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,505 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.12% of Azure Power Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $25.83 on Friday. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

