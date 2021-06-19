Ergoteles LLC Buys New Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.60. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.